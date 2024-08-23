Trump taunted over speculated RFK Jr endorsement: ‘Weird as hell’

FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump is being preemptively attacked by Democrats over a speculated endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following his expected presidential campaign suspension.

On Friday morning, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) unveiled four billboards targeting Trump over the potentially looming endorsement.

“Weird as hell,” the billboards say, featuring photos of Trump, his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Kennedy.

The signs debuted in battleground state Arizona, where Trump has a scheduled rally with a “special guest,” and in Chicago, Illinois, where the Democratic National Convention wrapped on Thursday.

Kennedy’s presidential campaign notably announced an address to the nation on Friday, also in Arizona.

One of the Chicago billboards will be at the city’s Trump International Hotel, with the goal of people viewing it as they depart after the convention.

The paid advertising campaign is the DNC’s first featuring Kennedy since President Biden’s suspension of his re-election bid.

The Trump and Kennedy campaigns did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

“MAGA Republicans elevated RFK Jr.’s sham candidacy as a tool to mislead voters and hurt Democrats, and RFK Jr.’s exit is an admission their gambit failed,” wrote Ramsey Reid, who oversees the DNC’s effort against third-party candidates, in a memo obtained first by Fox News Digital.

Reid revealed that the party’s data on Kennedy showed their efforts paying off and his favorability dropping throughout the campaign.

“As voters have learned about RFK Jr.’s unsavory and reckless past, ties to MAGA donors, and MAGA-lite positions on abortion bans and January 6th pardons, his support has dwindled to make him a near-negligible factor,” Reid wrote.

“The little support that remains is soft, split across ideologies, and disproportionately among lower propensity voters,” he continued. “With no meaningful base of support and sky-high negatives among Democrats, RFK Jr.’s threat to VP Harris was neutralized.”

Further, Reid claimed, if Trump accepted Kennedy’s endorsement, he would “own all of RFK Jr.’s baggage.” On top of that, “he would presumably have to appoint him and that baggage to a major position in his government.”

Kennedy’s campaign has not confirmed the reports that he plans to drop out or that he will subsequently endorse Trump.

In a Fox News Poll earlier this month, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a head-to-head match-up, 50% to 49%. But with the inclusion of third-party candidates, including Kennedy, Trump and Harris were tied at 45% each nationally. Kennedy received 6% in the poll.

