Trump teases future role for Ramaswamy at NH rally: ‘He’ll be working with us for a long time’

Former President Trump is already teasing a potential role on his team for former GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday following Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Just one day after suspending his own presidential campaign, Ramaswamy appeared alongside Trump in Atkinson and expressed his full support for the GOP frontrunner.

As Ramaswamy wrapped up his comments, several Trump supporters could be heard chanting “Veep!”

“Wow! How was that? Pretty good, right?” Trump reacted to Ramaswamy’s remarks. “He’s a fantastic guy. He’s got something that’s very special because he started off with a zippo and he ended up very strong. He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it’s an honor to have his endorsement.”

“He’s going to be working with us and he’ll be working with us for a long time,” Trump added before the crowd broke out in cheers.

The biotech entrepreneur himself reacted to the comments on social media, writing “America-First. One movement. Indivisible.”

It is unclear whether Trump alluded to a possible position for Ramaswamy in his presidential campaign or a hypothetical Trump administration.

When asked by Fox News’ Jesse Watters after the rally if he would serve as vice president, Ramaswamy responded by saying “I want to serve this country any way I can.”

Ramaswamy threw his support behind Trump after a disappointing turnout at the Iowa caucuses where he placed a distant fourth with roughly 8% of the vote while the former president shattered contested primary records with 51% support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley finished second and third with 21% and 19% of the vote respectively, both are continuing to campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Ramaswamy is urging both of them to drop out of the race and help rally behind Trump ahead of the general election.

As Trump alluded to at the rally, Ramaswamy entered the race with virtually zero name recognition, outlasting several big-name Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence.

While the Iowa caucuses didn’t go his way, it wasn’t because Ramaswamy didn’t put the effort in. His campaign touted that he had completed the “Full Grassley” twice, meaning he had visited all of Iowa’s 99 counties at least two times. And he held more campaign events than any other candidate running in the Hawkeye State.