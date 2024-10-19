Trump teases he will ‘do everything’ while working behind McDonald’s counter in crucial swing state

Former President Trump is making an unusual campaign stop this weekend in battleground Pennsylvania.

The Republican presidential nominee will be behind the counter working the fry cooker at a McDonald’s restaurant in the Philadelphia area.

“A friend of mine owns a McDonald’s someplace,” Trump said Friday in an extended interview on “Fox and Friends” when asked about his weekend plans for manning the fry station at the fast-food institution.

“Oh, I’m going. I’m going to do everything.”

With 2½ weeks to go until Election Day, Trump remains locked in a tight presidential race with Vice President Kamala Harris.

And Trump continues to claim Harris never worked at McDonald’s.

As Harris campaigns to succeed President Biden in the White House, she has spotlighted her middle-class upbringing and her time working at McDonald’s while studying for her undergraduate degree in the 1980s, contrasting Trump’s wealthy upbringing.

“I have” [worked at McDonald’s], Harris said in an MSNBC interview last month.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family,” she added. “I worked there as a student.

“I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs.”

But Trump claims she’s not telling the truth.

“I’m going because she lied,” Trump said in his “Fox and Friends” interview.

“You don’t think she ever worked in McDonald’s?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“I know she didn’t. We checked it out,” Trump said. “They said she never worked here.”

