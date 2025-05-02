Trump tells University of Alabama graduates not to be a ‘victim,’ says in America ‘we reject that idea’

President Donald Trump spoke at the University of Alabama on Thursday night ahead of their official commencement ceremonies starting Friday, and urged students not to consider themselves a “victim” in their futures, noting that far too many young people think that way.

The special address to graduates also included remarks from the university’s president, Stuart R. Bell, and former Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach, Nick Saban. Trump touted success during his first 100 days as president, and took a few opportunities to jab at his political opponents as well.

But Trump’s message was largely focused on the graduating class, which he acknowledged as “the first graduating class of the Golden Age of America.”

“Don’t consider yourself a victim. Consider yourself a winner. In recent years, too many of our young people have really been taught to think of themselves as victims and blame people and be angry. Don’t be angry,” Trump said. “In America, we reject that idea that anyone is born a victim. Our heroes are the ones who take charge of their own destiny, make their own luck, and determine their own fate despite the odds, despite all odds.”

Trump shared a range of other advice with the graduating class in addition to touting his political agenda. In between slamming federal judges for blocking him from doing his job and questioning Democrats’ defiance of his directives to keep men out of women’s sports, Trump urged students to beat the odds – hearkening back to his November election victory – and preserver through difficult challenges.

“Graduates of the Alabama class of 2025 standing here before you in this magnificent arena, it is clear to see the next chapter of the American story will not be written by the Harvard Crimson. It will be written by you – The Crimson Tide,” Trump told the students as he concluded his address. “Because this is Alabama. And in Alabama you fight, fight, fight and you win, win win. That’s what you know how to do.”

Trump’s address was the first at the University of Alabama by a sitting president.

It was met with pushback from both students and non-students. The university’s College Democrats chapter held a “Tide Against Trump” rally that featured former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and former Alabama senator Doug Jones. The chapter also released a statement several days before Trump’s visit to campus, expressing their “shock” and “disgust” that the “unpopular, divisive, and authoritarian President will be involved in commencement.”

The Alabama NAACP slammed Trump’s appearance at the University of Alabama as well, comparing the president’s rhetoric to “the segregationist rhetoric of George Wallace” in comments about his address on their website.