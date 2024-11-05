Trump threatens a 25% tariff on Mexico if illegal border crossings don’t stop

Former President Donald Trump, at his last North Carolina campaign stop, announced he would impose a substantial tariff on goods from Mexico if the country does not stop the flow of migrants coming into the U.S.

The event in Raleigh marked Trump’s last pitch to voters in North Carolina before Election Day — one of three scheduled battleground state stops on Monday.

“This is really the end of a journey. But a new one will be starting. And that’s the one we’ve wanted to partake in, which is basically to Make America Great Again,” Trump told attendees.

Trump announced for the first time that, if elected, he would impose an immediate 25% tariff on everything imported from Mexico if the country did not stop the influx of migrants and drugs pouring into the country.

“I’m going to inform her [Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum] on day one, or sooner, that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send in to the United States of America,” Trump said during the rally.

“You’re the first ones I’ve told that to. Congratulations, North Carolina,” he added. “And it’s only got a 100% chance of working, because if that doesn’t work, I’ll make it 50, and if that does work, I’ll make it 75 for the tough guys. Then I’ll make it 100.”

Trump said that Mexico is “ripping us off left and right” as one of the U.S.’ biggest trading partners.

Trump further discussed his plan for immigration and the southern border, saying, “We want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally.”

“I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil. And if they come back into our country, it’s an automatic 10 years in jail with no possibility of parole,” he said. “And I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer. And I will immediately ban all sanctuary cities.”

The former president also highlighted record early voting in the state, after about 4.2 million North Carolinians cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Data from the North Carolina Board of Elections reveals that ballots cast through Friday show more than 1.4 million registered Republicans voted early compared to 1.35 million registered Democrats in the battleground state.

Trump was joined at Monday’s event by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.