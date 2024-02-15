Trump to appear in New York City court for hearing in criminal case from DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation

Former President Trump will appear in a New York City courtroom Thursday morning for a hearing related to the trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation.

Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in April. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is scheduled to begin in New York City March 25.

But Bragg has said he can be flexible on that date, pending the decision on trial timing in special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case.

If the trial does begin March 25, court proceedings will take place just after the Louisiana primary and ahead of April 2, when Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin voters hit the polls to select a GOP nominee.

Bragg alleged Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2019, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

The Bragg indictment was the first against Trump last year. He was then charged in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified records, Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and Jan. 6 and in Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After the hearing Thursday morning, Trump is expected to travel back to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.