Trump to attend civil trial in New York stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James probe

Former President Trump is expected in court in New York City Tuesday for the civil trial against his family and business empire as New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to make her case that the Trump Organization fraudulently overvalued its assets.

Trump appeared in court in Manhattan for the first days of the trial earlier this month, but has been crisscrossing the country since, holding speeches and rallies for his 2024 presidential campaign.

JUDGE IMPOSES PARTIAL GAG ORDER IN TRUMP ORG. TRIAL BLOCKING PARTIES FROM VERBAL ATTACKS AGAINST COURT STAFF

Most recently, on Monday, Trump traveled to Iowa and delivered a speech focused on supporting Israel, stopping terrorism, and vowing to expand his 2017 travel ban.

A source familiar with the former president’s plans told Fox News Digital he is likely to attend court proceedings Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen was expected to testify this week, but Cohen postponed his testimony.

“I’m not bowing out. I’m not nervous to testify. I’m not being paid off. I have a medical issue that I need to attend to. It’s as simple as that,” Cohen said last week on “X,” formerly known as Twitter.

The earliest Cohen can now testify is Oct. 23.

Meanwhile, New York Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a partial gag order preventing all parties from engaging in any verbal attacks against court staff after the former president, earlier this month, criticized a member of the judge’s office on social media.

James, a Democrat, brought the lawsuit against Trump last year alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets. James claimed Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, committed “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” on their financial statements.

An appellate ruling from over the summer, which limited James from suing for alleged transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014, or Feb. 6, 2016, depending on the defendant, dismissed Ivanka Trump as a defendant.

Trump has blasted James for bringing the lawsuit; for the trial not having a jury; and Engoron, calling him “corrupt.”

“The Attorney General filed this case under a consumer protection statute that denies the right to a jury,” a Trump spokesperson said. “There was never an option to choose a jury trial. It is unfortunate that a jury won’t be able to hear how absurd the merits of this case are and conclude no wrongdoing ever happened.”

Engoron, last month, ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud while building his real estate empire by deceiving banks, insurers and others by overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

Engoron’s ruling came after James sued Trump, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging that the former president “inflated his net worth by billions of dollars,” and said his children helped him to do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.