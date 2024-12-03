Trump to attend Notre Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris five years after devastating fire

President-elect Trump will travel to Paris this weekend to attend the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after a devastating fire damaged the 12th-century structure.

Trump announced the Dec. 7 visit on social media.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” he wrote on Truth Social. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so.”

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL TO REOPEN, BRACES FOR INFLUX OF TOURISTS AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE

“It will be a very special day for all!” he added.

The invite-only ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday are expected to attract about 50 heads of state and governments. Aides to Trump were in talks with French President Macron’s office regarding the visit, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Nearly $1 billion was raised to rebuild the iconic site after a catastrophic fire swept across the landmark in April 2019. Around $148 million of that sum remains.

The blaze caused the collapse of the cathedral’s roof and part of its exterior while destroying the interior.

HUMAN REMAINS AT NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL MAY HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AFTER MORE THAN 450 YEARS

At the time of the blaze, Trump encouraged France to use “flying water tankers” to put out a raging fire.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” he wrote. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

The cathedral was visited by more than 12 million people every year before the fire, according to the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris’ site.

French President Emmanuel Macron toured the site ahead of its reopening to the public on Dec. 8, describing the experience as “overwhelming,”