Trump to deliver ‘Liberation Day’ announcement from Rose Garden flanked by Cabinet members

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

President Donald Trump will make his “Liberation Day” announcement focused on tariffs from the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon.

Trump will head to the White House’s Rose Garden at 4 p.m. Wednesday, where he will be joined by members of his Cabinet to unveil his highly anticipated tariff plan that aims to unshackle the U.S. from its decades-long reliance on goods made overseas.

“On Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told members of the media Monday.

“The Cabinet will be here for the event. It’ll be our first Rose Garden event of this administration. … The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades.”

TRUMP IS ‘ALWAYS UP FOR A GOOD NEGOTIATION,’ WHITE HOUSE SAYS, AS APRIL 2 ‘LIBERATION DAY’ TARIFFS LOOM

Trump has for weeks promoted April 2 as America’s “Liberation Day,” and he will announce reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations that export goods to the U.S. Trump and his administration have remained relatively tight-lipped on details of the tariff plan, instead noting that upcoming tariffs will reportedly even the playing field for the U.S. on trade policy.

“Ithink it’s going to be something that’s going to bring a lot of wealth back to our country, tremendous wealth back to our country, actually,” Trump told the media Monday. “And other countries are understanding because they’ve been ripping us for 50 years, longer.”

The Trump administration has argued that placing tariffs on nations that produce goods overseas will encourage industries to establish manufacturing and production operations on U.S. soil to avoid the additional tax. The administration has said the tariffs will lead to an increase in jobs available to U.S. workers as overseas companies set up shop in the U.S.

EU THREATENS ‘FIRM COUNTER-MEASURES’ AS TRUMP’S TARIFF DEADLINE LOOMS

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said during a “Fox News Sunday” interview over the weekend the new tariffs will generate $600 billion annually for the U.S., or $6 trillion during the next decade.

The president said Sunday the tariff plan would affect “all countries” and has reiterated that his administration will be “nice” to foreign nations compared to how they have charged the U.S.

“We’re being nicer than they were,” he said while speaking to the media after signing an unrelated executive order Monday. “We have a lot of countries, friend and foe. I always say friend and foe, but the friend in many cases is worse than the foe. They took advantage of us, and we are going to be very nice by comparison to what they were.

“The numbers will be lower than what they’ve been charging us, and, in some cases, maybe substantially lower. But we sort of have a world obligation, perhaps,” he added. “But we’re going to be very nice, relatively speaking. We’re going to be very kind.”

WALL STREET FIRMS SEE RECESSION RISK RISING OVER TARIFFS, TRADE WAR

The highly anticipated trade announcement has sparked uncertainty about the cost of goods to Americans, which Leavitt brushed aside Tuesday during a press briefing, arguing the tariff plan “is going to work.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s tariff advisors are “not going to be wrong,” Leavitt told Fox News’ Peter Doocy Tuesday when asked about concerns over the plan. “It is going to work. And the president has a brilliant team of advisors who have been studying these issues for decades. And we are focused on restoring the Golden Age of America and making America a manufacturing superpower.”