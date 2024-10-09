Trump to hold rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden ahead of Election Day

Former President Trump will hold a rally this month at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG), Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The rally is set to take place on Oct. 27, multiple sources told Fox News Digital, just nine days before Election Day.

The event is expected to be first-come, first-serve, and campaign officials are expecting massive attendance.

“Like Coachella and others to come, MSG is because we are adding some very big venues because we are seeing very high interest in attending events,” a campaign source told Fox News Digital.

MSG is a 19,500-seat venue.

The former president, speaking at a campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania later on Wednesday, highlighted that “we just rented Madison Square Garden. We’re going to make a play. We’re going to make a play for New York. Hasn’t been done in a long time. It hasn’t been done in many decades.”

Then President Ronald Reagan in his 1984 re-election landslide, was the last Republican to carry New York in a White House race.

“We’re making a play for New Jersey. We’re making a play for Virginia,” Trump continued, before adding that he’s also aiming to compete in Minnesota and New Mexico.

The latest Fox News Power Rankings in the 2024 presidential election rank New York and New Jersey as solid Democrat, with Minnesota, New Mexico and Virginia as likely Democrat.

This will be Trump’s second big rally in the state of New York.

Trump held a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, last month. More than 60,000 tickets were requested, but the venue only seats 16,000. Thousands of supporters who were not admitted to the venue watched him speak on large screens outside.

Trump also held a rally in the Bronx over the summer at Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people. The New York Post reported the Bronx rally drew up to 10,000 supporters.

Meanwhile, Trump has drawn massive crowds for his latest rallies, with more than 20,000 people attending his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

The campaign also said they saw more than 100,000 people at the former president’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, in May.

The Garden, which is the home of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, hosted the Republican National Convention in 2004 and the Democratic National Convention in 1924, 1976, 1980 and 1992.

Earlier this year during a campaign stop at an Upper Manhattan bodega, Trump said he would “straighten out New York.”

“We’re going to come in — number one, you have to stop crime, and we’re going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. They have to be able to do their job,” Trump said. “And we’re going to come into New York. We’re making a big play for New York, other cities, too. But this city, I love this city.”

Trump said New York has “gotten so bad in the last three years, four years.”

“And we’re going to straighten New York out. So running for president, we’re putting a big hit in New York — we could win New York,” Trump said.

The New York Post first reported that Trump would rally at MSG.

While it is unlikely deep blue New York flips red in the White House race, another rally in the state may help Republicans down the ballot, as they try to hold on to their House of Representatives majority in November’s elections.

