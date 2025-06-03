Trump to host thousands of admin officials for one of the largest events ever on White House lawn

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening is hosting the more than 3,000 political appointees in his administration for one of the largest events ever held on the White House lawn to celebrate their work, Fox News Digital has learned.

The event will be the first time ever that the president has invited all individuals hired across all departments to the White House at the same time for the same event, officials told Fox News Digital.

Traditionally, events are held over several shifts for each department, but Wednesday’s event will honor the more than 3,000 individuals hired for the second Trump administration.

“This is his team. These are his people,” an official told Fox News Digital. “These are individuals who are hand-selected by the president to work in the administration delivering on the historic mandate that he received in November.”

The president will attend the event and address the attendees. Most members of the Cabinet will also attend.

Those familiar with the planning of the event told Fox News Digital that there will be food and entertainment for staff.

“President Trump’s Office of Presidential Personnel is breaking hiring records at an unprecedented pace,” Director of Presidential Personnel Sergio Gor told Fox News Digital. “In just 135 days, we have filled 91% of all political appointments across the U.S. government, a historic achievement.”

Gor told Fox News Digital that “the quality of talent that we’ve assembled is remarkable.”

“Each political appointee in the Trump administration is unwavering in their commitment to this president and his goal to make America great again,” Gor said.

Since the president took office Jan. 20, the administration has hired more than 3,200 appointees.

An official in the Office of Presidential Personnel told Fox News Digital that at the Departments of Defense, Commerce and Treasury, more than 85% of political hires are complete; at the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Homeland Security, 90% of political hires are complete; and at the Department of Veterans Affairs, 100% of political hires are complete.

The official told Fox News Digital that the administration is filled with individuals who have served as Fortune 500 executives, accomplished business leaders, technical experts and “dedicated aides that are working to ensure that President Trump continues to deliver for the American people.”

“We have hired the best and brightest to make America great again and advance the America First agenda,” the official said.

Trump’s Cabinet was also confirmed in record time, with officials noting that none of his Cabinet-level nominees failed in committee or on the Senate floor for confirmation.