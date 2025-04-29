Trump touts ‘most successful’ first 100 days in presidential history during Michigan rally

President Donald Trump touted the first 100 days of his second term as the “most successful” of any administration in history during a Michigan rally with supporters Tuesday evening.

The president’s remarks came during Trump’s first major political rally since taking office, organized to celebrate Trump’s achievements throughout his second term thus far.

“We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country — and that’s according to many, many people,” Trump told a roaring crowd of supporters. “This is the best, they say, 100 day start of any president in history — and everyone is saying it.”

“We’ve just gotten started, you haven’t seen anything yet, it’s just kicking off,” he added.

Trump’s first 100 days of his second term have seen the president aggressively assert his executive authority across a variety of policy areas. He has used his presidential powers to affect change most prominently in the areas of border security, trade, education, civil rights, technology and innovation. Trump also has notably used his executive powers to slim down the federal government’s bureaucracy, including through both spending and staffing cuts at various federal agencies.

While Trump supporters and other Republicans have touted the president’s accomplishments during his first 100 days, Trump’s latest poll numbers suggest that Americans as a whole are less thrilled with the way Trump has steered the nation thus far.

The president stands at 44% approval and 55% disapproval in the most recent Fox News national poll, which was conducted April 18 through April 21.

His numbers are also underwater in polls released the past few days by ABC News/Washington Post (42% approval–55% disapproval), New York Times/Siena College (42%–54%), CNN (43%–57%), Reuters/Ipsos (42%–53%), Pew Research (40%–59%), and AP/NORC (39%–59%).

Most recent national public opinion surveys, but not all, indicate Trump’s approval ratings in negative territory, which marks a slide from the president’s poll numbers when he started his second term in January.

Prior to Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, the president spoke to members of the National Guard during a visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

During the stop, Trump shared details of a new plan to swap out the base’s retiring A-10 Warthog aircraft with 21 brand-new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.