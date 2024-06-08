Trump touts Silicon Valley support, says tech leaders can’t relate to ‘low IQ’ Biden: ‘I have a high IQ’

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump touted the success of a San Francisco fundraiser Thursday evening as a major shift in support and a “great testament” to his accomplishments after raising $12 million and landing the endorsement of a top Silicon Valley venture capitalist.

Trump told Fox News Digital that tech leaders who hosted the fundraiser, David Sacks and Chamath Paliphapitiya — two high-profile figures in Silicon Valley and co-hosts of the “All In” podcast — are “very unhappy” with President Biden.

“These are brilliant guys — AI guys — these are the guys that are doing all the things you read about,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “These are just a brilliant group of people. And they can’t relate to Biden because he is a stupid person — and I have a high IQ.”

“They don’t like dealing with an IQ that’s like, you know, 1/3 of theirs, because it is a difficult thing when someone has an IQ of 180, it is difficult to deal with a man with an IQ of 70 — or maybe lower,” Trump said, slamming his opponent. “Biden is a very low IQ individual.”

Trump told Fox News Digital that Sacks’ “strong” endorsement “is a great testament to what I’ve accomplished.”

TRUMP HEADS TO UNLIKELY DEEP BLUE STATE TO RAISE MAJOR CAMPAIGN CASH

“David Sacks — the king of that world — David Sacks and the group that we were with are the most respected people in San Francisco from both a business and high tech standpoint,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “They love our country and they understand what’s happening into the future with technology better than any group, anywhere in the world.”

“One of the primary reasons for the endorsement was the four years that we had in office, which was the best four years ever for high tech, which will play an increasingly important role in the future of our country, especially as it relates to AI and all of the other new and brilliant technologies coming right at this moment,” Trump said. “It is a very exciting time and it is a great honor to have the most brilliant minds supporting, by far, the most brilliant leader.”

Sacks endorsed Trump Thursday night.

“My reasons rest on four main issues that I think are vital to American prosperity, security and stability — issues where the Biden administration has veered badly off course and where I believe President Trump can lead us back,” Sacks said Thursday.

Tickets at the sold-out event ranged from $50,000 per person to get in the door all the way up to $500,000 per couple for special access as part of the host committee. The event was sold out. The event was held at Sacks’ multimillion-dollar home in the tony Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.

Trump said the fundraiser was attended by “the most powerful group of industrial intellects from the heart of San Francisco.”

TRUMP LANDS ENDORSEMENT OF TOP INVESTOR WHO HOSTED $12 MILLION SAN FRANCISCO FUNDRAISER FOR FORMER PRESIDENT

“They liked the job I did, number one, and now, don’t forget, I wasn’t a politician when I started, so it is hard get support when you aren’t a politician,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “But for four years, they did better than they’ve ever done — they had less regulation, and they are a group that cannot stand regulation because it hinders their path to growth.”

Meanwhile, Trump described driving through traditionally blue San Francisco.

“When Secret Service took us through the middle of San Francisco, there were thousands of people waving,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “We’re talking the heart of San Francisco — people were screaming on the streets with love. It was a very nice thing to see.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump added: “I was really surprised. There wasn’t one bad thing or one bad shout… We got a lot of love yesterday. The meeting was amazing.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.