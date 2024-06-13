Trump travels to DC to meet with congressional Republicans, speak with nation’s top business executives

Former President Trump will travel to the nation’s capital on Thursday to take part in a series of meetings with Republicans from both the House and Senate, and attend an event with top business executives in America.

The former president’s meetings with congressional Republicans will be “looking ahead at the policies that will save the nation,” a senior Trump campaign official told Fox News Digital.

Such policies, according to the campaign official, include “Trump’s commitment to protecting seniors with no cuts to Social Security or Medicare, policies that actually secure our border and make our communities safe again, an America first foreign policy that reclaims peace through strength and world leadership, and economic policies of lower taxes that reignite the vibrant Trump economy we had just a few years ago.”

With less than five months to go before Election Day, Trump will kick off his Thursday morning at the Capitol Hill Club – a popular members-only haunt for House Republicans in Washington, D.C., that also serves as home to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) – around 9:30 a.m.

An invitation sent to senior House GOP aides on Tuesday morning, obtained by Fox News Digital, showed that Trump is coming on a joint invitation from House leaders – Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

House GOP leaders have been almost completely in lockstep with Trump since Johnson took the speaker’s gavel in late October. Multiple sources previously told Fox News Digital that Johnson keeps Trump in the loop before announcing major House agenda items.

Trump and the GOP lawmakers will “discuss growing the House Republican majority and the 2025 legislative agenda,” Johnson’s office told Fox News Digital.

Following his meeting with House Republicans, which will be closed to the press and take place amid a House Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “political prosecution of President Trump,” the former president will take part in a discussion with top business leaders.

Trump will attend and speak at an event hosted by Business Roundtable, an association of more than 200 CEOs of America’s leading companies. There, he will make his case for a more prosperous economy should he receive a second term in the White House.

The off-the-record discussion, which is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m., will be steered by FOX Business host Larry Kudlow, who served as the director of the National Economic Council in the Trump administration from 2018 to 2021.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients will also be in attendance for the roundtable discussion, speaking on behalf of President Biden while he travels overseas for the G-7 Summit in Italy.

After the roundtable event, Trump will meet with Senate Republicans at 12:30 p.m.

A Trump campaign source told Fox News Digital that Trump’s meeting with Republicans from the upper chamber will be closed to the press and take place at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters.

Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that Trump would address Senate Republicans this week.

“I’ve invited President Trump to meet with members of our Republican Conference,” Barrasso, R-Wyo., wrote to fellow Senate Republicans in a message obtained by Fox News Digital. “I believe it will be helpful to hear directly from President Trump about his plans for the summer and to also share our ideas for a strategic governing agenda in 2025.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who endorsed Trump’s bid to take back the White House in March, said Wednesday that he would be in attendance for the meeting and that the former president has “earned the nomination by the voters” for the 2024 presidential election. It’ll be the first time the two high-profile Republicans have met since December 2020.

After the gathering concludes, Trump and Senate Republicans are expected to speak to members of the press.

Trump’s visit comes as he continues to shape his own presidential re-election and GOP races across the country, just weeks ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The former president’s trip also comes as he continues to face a steady stream of legal battles. The deadline for Trump’s legal team to file any post-trial motions in New York v. Trump is set for the end of the day Thursday.

After meeting with congressional Republicans on Thursday, Trump will have another sitdown with Johnson and NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson, R-N.C., from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, a source familiar with planning told Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Liz Elkind, Julia Johnson, and Brooke Singman contributed to this update.