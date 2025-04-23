Trump unfurls plans for double 100-foot flagpoles during White House lawn walk

President Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed plans to install two “beautiful” 100-foot flagpoles on the White House lawns that will each fly an American flag.

Trump told reporters about the plans after he was spotted touring the North Lawn of the White House with Dale Haney, head White House groundskeeper.

“We’re putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag,” Trump said, adding that the two flagpoles will be “top of the line.”

“And they’ve needed flagpoles for 200 years,” Trump told reporters. “It was something I’ve often said. You know, they don’t have a flagpole, per se. So we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the side on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles.”

TRUMP TO CREATE TASK FORCE TO PLAN ‘EXTRAORDINARY CELEBRATION’ FOR 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA’S INDEPENDENCE

The president noted that the flagpoles will be “paid for by Trump,” and should arrive at the White House in about a week.

PENNSYLVANIA GOV. SHAPIRO SAYS TRUMP CALLED HIM ABOUT ARSON ATTACK: ‘VERY GRACIOUS’

The White House currently flies an American flag from a flagpole on its rooftop. The flag is always flown there, no matter the president’s location.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The POW/MIA flag has also been flown at the White House since 2019.