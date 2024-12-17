Trump unveils picks for his future ambassadors to Japan, Austria and other countries: ‘PUT AMERICA FIRST’

President-elect Trump announced his nominations for U.S. ambassadors to five countries on Monday, including Austria and Japan.

In a series of Truth Social posts on Monday night, the incoming president detailed his picks for the U.S. ambassadors to Japan, the Dominican Republic, Austria, Luxembourg and Uruguay. Each nominee will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump named George Edward Glass, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal, to serve as the incoming U.S. ambassador to Japan.

“As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position,” Trump said of Glass. “George graduated from the University of Oregon, served as Alumni President, and on its Board of Trustees. He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations George!”

Leah Francis Campos, the sister of “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and sister-in-law to incoming Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, was also picked to be an ambassador. Trump nominated her to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

“Leah served our Country as a CIA Case Officer before becoming Senior Advisor for the Western Hemisphere on the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” the Republican wrote. “Leah will take her love of Country, and commitment to our National Security and Prosperity, to her post as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Congratulations Leah!”

Trump also announced Arthur Graham Fisher, the president of Fisher Realty, as his pick for U.S. ambassador to Austria.

“He has been consistently ranked as a top broker in the area, and the State of North Carolina, representing many of the most astute clients in America,” the incoming president wrote. “Art has been a staunch supporter of America First Policies, and will make us proud in Austria!”

Trump added that Stacey Feinberg and Lou Rinaldi will serve as U.S. ambassadors to Luxembourg and Uruguay, respectively.

“As a Producer of Broadway musicals, a motivational speaker, and a Board Member of the Women Founders Network, Stacey is committed to supporting women in launching their careers, and scaling their businesses to unprecedented success,” Trump wrote of Feinberg. “Stacy will be GREAT, and make America proud!”

Of Rinaldi, Trump called his nominee a “successful businessman, entrepreneur, and longtime friend,” who grew up in Uruguay.

“Lou is a great golfer, and will be in a Country with some terrific courses. Having grown up in Uruguay, he possesses an intimate understanding of the Country’s culture and history,” Trump’s statement read. “His expertise and background make him exceptionally qualified to advance U.S. interests, and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uruguay.”

Fox News’ Deirdre Heavy contributed to this report.