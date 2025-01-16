Trump, Vance official portraits released ahead of inauguration

The Trump-Vance Transition Team unveiled on Thursday the administration’s official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

“In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here,” the team said in a statement.

