Trump ‘very honored’ by DeSantis endorsement after Florida governor suspends presidential run

Former President Trump said he is “very honored” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsement in the GOP presidential nomination race, telling Fox News Digital he is looking forward “to working together with him to beat Joe Biden.”

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS DROPS OUT OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE, ENDORSES TRUMP

DeSantis suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday and endorsed Trump.

“Very honored to have his endorsement,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country.”



The Florida governor announced his decision to drop out through a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him,” DeSantis said Sunday. “While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of [Dr.] Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear.”

DeSantis said Trump has his endorsement “because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear – a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism – that Nikki Haley represents.”

Trump won the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, solidifying his standing as the front-runner. Trump is leading by double digits in New Hampshire, ahead of Haley.

Trump, who has dubbed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” on the campaign trail, says he won’t be using that nickname in the future. “No, that name has been officially retired,” Trump told Fox News Digital.