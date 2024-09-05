Trump vows to ‘heal our world’ after fatal Georgia school shooting: ‘Sick and angry’

Former President Donald Trump addressed the mass school shooting in Georgia during his Fox News town hall event in a key battleground state, vowing to “heal our world” if he’s re-elected.

“It’s a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons and we’re going to make it better. We’re going to heal our world. We’re going to get rid of all these wars that are starting all over the place because of incompetence,” Trump said Wednesday from the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who moderated the town hall, had cited the tragic and fatal shooting that unfolded Wednesday morning in Barrow County, Georgia at a high school, as well as the tight security surrounding Trump’s public events following the assassination attempt on his life in July.

“We’re going to hopefully do very well. We have an election coming up … We’re going to be, I think, we’re going to be very well set up to do a great job,” Trump added.

WHO IS THE ALLEGED GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTER? WHAT WE KNOW

At least four people were killed Wednesday at Apalachee High School, when 14-year-old suspect Colt Gray opened fire around the 10 a.m. hour. Officials said the four victims killed were two students and two teachers.

Nine others were injured in the shooting.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

“Within minutes, law enforcement was on scene as well as two school resource officers assigned here to the school,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told reporters during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Once they encountered the subject, the subject immediately surrendered to these officers, and he was taken into custody.”

2024 SHOWDOWN: TRUMP HEADS TO A CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE FOR A FOX NEWS TOWN HALL MODERATED BY HANNITY

Gray, who is a student at the high school, will be charged with murder and prosecuted as an adult, according to Smith.

Trump traveled to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the town hall less than one week before he will again head to the Keystone State for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital’s Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.