Trump vows tough approach to sanctuary policies

Former President Trump unveiled a new policy proposal, promising to eliminate sanctuary cities throughout the country.

“Today, I am announcing a new plan to end all sanctuary cities in North Carolina and all across our country,” Trump said during a Saturday rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The comments come as Trump has continued to hammer Vice President Kamala Harris on border security, noting her role in being appointed the “border czar” before the administration oversaw record-setting illegal crossings during President Biden’s first three years in office.

ELECTION BOARD IN CRUCIAL SWING STATE ISSUES CONTROVERSIAL RULING REQUIRING HAND COUNTING OF BALLOTS

So-called “sanctuary cities,” or jurisdictions that have limited their cooperation with federal immigration authorities, have become controversial in recent years, with critics arguing that the existence of the cities incentivizes illegal border crossings and hampers ICE’s ability to take custody of migrants accused of committing crimes in the U,S.

Trump vowed to tackle that issue during his rally Saturday, telling the crowd that he would “ask Congress to pass a law outlawing sanctuary cities nationwide, and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate” with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

BIDEN ADMIN’S USE OF BORDER PAROLE REVEALS EYE-POPPING NUMBER OF MIGRANT ARRIVALS IN US

The former president also doubled down on promises to deport all illegal immigrants living in the country, starting with those who pose a danger to public safety.

“As soon as I take office I will surge federal law enforcement to every city that is failing – which is a lot of them – to turn over criminal aliens, and we will hunt down and capture every single gang member, drug dealer, rapist, murderer and migrant criminal that is being illegally harbored,” Trump said. “We will get them out of North Carolina and send them home where they belong.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Carolina is one of seven critical swing states that figure to play an outsized role in this year’s election. Trump, who narrowly won the state in both 2016 and 2020, currently holds only a 0.1 percentage point lead in the state, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, the narrowest margin of all seven swing states.