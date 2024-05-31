Trump VP contenders torch ‘guaranteed’ guilty verdict: ‘Complete travesty’

Those considered to be top names on former President Trump’s running mate shortlist didn’t hold back in torching his guilty verdict handed down earlier in the afternoon by the jury in his New York City trial.

The jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to adult fil actress Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

“This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance wrote on X. “Dems invented a felony to ‘get Trump,’ with the help of a Soros-funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome. This isn’t justice, it’s election interference.”

WATCH: PROTESTERS CLASH OUTSIDE TRUMP TRIAL COURT, POLICE FORCED TO INTERVENE

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio called the verdict a “complete travesty,” and argued it “makes a mockery of our system of justice.”

“A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts Biden and the Trump-deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power,” Rubio wrote on X.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy predicted the trial’s outcome would ultimately backfire, referencing to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s promise to “nail Trump,” and Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter being a “Democratic operative,” while Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders caked the trial “politically motivated,,” and a “sham.”

“The American people decide our elections. Donald Trump will be our next president,” she wrote on X.

TRUMP NY SENTENCING TO BE 4 DAYS BEFORE REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote, “Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America — all in an effort to ‘get’ Donald Trump.”

“That this case—involving alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago—was even brought is a testament to the political debasement of the justice system in places like New York City,” he wrote. “This is especially true considering this same district attorney routinely excuses criminal conduct in a way that has endangered law-abiding citizens in his jurisdiction.”

“If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict. In America, the rule of law should be applied in a dispassionate, even-handed manner, not become captive to the political agenda of some kangaroo court,” he added.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the American people could see the outcome of the trial “for what it is: a politically motivated prosecution orchestrated by those who want to ‘get’ President Trump.”

“On November 5th, Americans will render their verdict on Joe Biden’s failed leadership based on the issues that affect them everyday,” he wrote on X.

TRUMP HAS NO VISIBLE REACTION AS JURY HANDS DOWN GUILTY VERDICT

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wrote, “This verdict is a travesty of justice. The judge was a Biden donor. The prosecutors were Biden supporters. This Lawfare should scare every American. The American people will have their say in November.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott posted a video of himself on X blasting what he called a “hoax,” a “sham,” and evidence of an “obsolete injustice justice system.”

“DA Bragg and the judge should be ashamed of themselves. This isn’t just ridiculous, this actually erodes the confidence that Americans have in the justice system. Unbelievable,” he said.

“But good news is coming. DA Bragg, hear me clearly. You cannot silence the American people. You cannot stop us from voting for change. Joe Biden’s injustice, Joe Biden’s two-tier injustice system, weaponizing the justice system of the United States of America against a political opponent, un-American. Joe Biden, you’re fired. We the people stand with Donald Trump.”

2024 WILDCARD: TRUMP CRIMINAL TRIAL VERDICT THROWS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION INTO UNCHARTED WATERS

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted Merchan in her own post, calling him a “massively conflicted Biden donor and liberal judge.”

She referred to the guilty verdict as a “wrongful conviction,” and wrote, “President Trump did nothing wrong, and even the liberal media knows it. The judge violated Trump’s constitutional rights and did everything in his power to get this outcome despite the clear evidence Trump was innocent. No doubt Trump will be easily vindicated soon as the case will obviously be overturned on appeal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP