Trump vs Harris Round 2? Voters in key GA county reveal if they want second debate

MARIETTA, Ga. – Americans living in the Atlanta suburbs appear to have little appetite for another primetime match-up between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If you don’t know them by now, there ain’t no hope,” one man who declined to give his name told Fox News Digital in Acworth, Georgia, last week.

There is less than a month left until Election Day, and Georgia residents are bracing for early voting to begin in their state next week.

The Peach State is in play this election after President Biden flipped it blue for the first time in years during the 2020 race, winning over Trump by less than 1%.

GEORGIA GOP CHAIR SHARES 2-PRONGED ELECTION STRATEGY AS TRUMP WORKS TO WIN BACK PEACH STATE

A not insignificant amount of that support came from Cobb County, Georgia, where Biden won by an even wider margin than he did statewide.

And like Biden and Trump in 2020, the ex-president and Harris have only had one debate.

Trump has refused to participate in a second one, while Harris and her allies are eager for another head-to-head.

But people in Cobb County who spoke with Fox News Digital seemed unenthusiastic about the prospect of a second debate.

“I really don’t think so,” Howard Segan, who spoke with Fox News Digital outside of a Marietta Whole Foods, answered when asked if Americans needed another debate. “I don’t think Trump is a very good debater at all. And I think [Harris is] an empty suit.”

Another man who identified himself as Scott noted his grandfather was involved in politics and suggested he himself was disenchanted with its pageantry at an early age.

SPEAKER JOHNSON RIPS ‘LACK OF LEADERSHIP’ IN BIDEN ADMIN’S HELENE RESPONSE: ‘ALARMED AND DISAPPOINTED’

“I realized most of it is staged anyway, so I really don’t care about the debates,” Scott said.

A woman named Deb who is opposed to Harris said, “She says nothing, it’s word salad. So what’s there to debate? She can’t even answer questions.”

Meanwhile, a man in Marietta named Toli said he “honestly” would like to see another debate but saw little value in the exercise.

“It doesn’t really matter at this point, because people are going to have their own views, no matter what they do,” Toli said. “Maybe 20 years ago we had debates where people watched, they were riveted to the screen trying to figure out what their opinions are. But now it’s so polarized. Because of social media and everything else, people get their opinion of the candidate… every day.”

Sandy, one of the few people who spoke with Fox News Digital who did want a second debate, suggested she was not excited about either of its would-be participants.

FORMER REPUBLICAN US SENATOR ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS, SAYS ELECTION OFFERS ‘STARK CHOICE’

“I just think a lot of people have questions,” Sandy explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I mean, [Harris has] just touched the surface, and if she wants the votes, she needs to come forth with what she’s going to do, actually do. And also with Trump, I mean, he doesn’t put out any information other than hate.”

A recent Fox News poll taken late last month found Harris with a slim three-point lead over Trump in Georgia.

Peach State residents are heading to the polls for early voting from Oct. 15 through Nov. 1.