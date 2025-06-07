Trump warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Elon Musk funds Democrats

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that there would be “serious consequences” for Elon Musk if he were to fund Democratic candidates. The president made the remark during a phone interview with NBC News.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News. However, according to the outlet, Trump did not detail what the consequences would be.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.