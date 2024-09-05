Trump warns US approaching ‘World War III territory’ under Biden-Harris admin: ‘Clowns’

Former President Donald Trump said during a Fox News town hall in Pennsylvania Wednesday evening that the U.S. is heading towards “World War III territory” as wars abroad rage under the Biden-Harris administration.

“We’re heading into World War III territory, and because of the power of weapons, nuclear weapons in particular, but other weapons also, and I know the weapons better than anybody because I’m the one that bought them,” Trump said from the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The town hall, which was moderated by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, fielded questions from voters in the key battleground state, which will likely help determine the outcome of the election come Nov. 5.

“We rebuilt our entire military. We upgraded our entire program. And, you know, the one program I hated to upgrade, hated it, was the nuclear program. And I understand it maybe better than anybody. My uncle was at MIT, a professor, the longest serving professor in the history of MIT. Very smart guy. We have a smart family. It’s nice to have a smart family, but I knew, I understood, nuclear for a long time. The power of nuclear weapons. You need a president that’s not going to be taking you into war.”

TRUMP DEMANDS EUROPE COUGH UP MORE CASH FOR UKRAINE, SAYS WAR WITH RUSSIA WOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED ON HIS WATCH

“We won’t have World War III when I’m elected. But with these clowns that you have in there now, you’re going to end up having World War III, and it’s going to be a war … like no other.”

War broke out in Ukraine in 2022, when Russia invaded the nation. Another war broke out in the Middle East last October, when Hamas terrorists launched attacks on Israel.

Trump doubled down in the town hall that if he were in the Oval Office, the world would not be facing wars or unrest.

TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN AT NH RALLY, SAYS INFLATION, UKRAINE AND ISRAEL WARS ‘WOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED’ ON HIS WATCH

“We have things going on in the world right now with Israel and with the Middle East. … It’s blowing up. We have Ukraine and Russia. That would never happen. That would have never happened. October 7th would have never happened if I were the president. It would have never happened. And everybody knows it. Iran was broke. They didn’t have the money for Hamas and for Hezbollah. They didn’t have the money for anybody. They wanted to get by, and we would have made a fair deal with them,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump traveled to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the town hall less than one week before he will again head to the Keystone State for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.