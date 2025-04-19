Trump White House releases video series leading up to America’s 250th birthday: ‘Road to Independence’

FIRST ON FOX: The White House is launching a new “Road to Independence” video lecture series leading up to America’s 250th birthday, and the Trump administration has planned a year of festivities to commemorate it.

The series, launched the same day as the first engagement of the Revolutionary War in 1775, will commemorate important moments in American history ahead of the Trump administration’s commencement of a full year of festivities that will launch on Memorial Day in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

The videos are being produced in a partnership between the Department of Education and Hillsdale College, whose president appeared in an introductory video launching the series.

“President Trump wishes to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next year with an open heart,” Hillsdale President Larry P. Arnn said in his introductory video. “One of the things we must do to commemorate anything — commemorate just means to remember together — first we have to know the thing. We can’t remember it very well if we don’t know it very well. So, part of the purpose of this series of lectures is to remember.”

The “Road to Independence” video series will culminate with the start of the Trump administration’s year-long festivities honoring America’s 250th birthday.

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a White House task force to lead the planning and execution of this “extraordinary celebration.” The White House plans to engage with the entire federal government, state and local governments, the private sector, nonprofits and educational institutions.

Arnn’s introductory message, launching the video series on Saturday, was also paired with the video series’ first episode commemorating the Battle of Lexington and Concord. Additional episodes, which will be shared on the White House website, will be released regularly to commemorate significant events related to America’s founding.

The Battle of Lexington and Concord, fought on April 19, 1775, was the first military engagement leading to America’s independence from Great Britain and the eventual signing of the Declaration of Independence. The 10-minute video shares the story of this pivotal moment in history from the perspective of Hillsdale College history professor Wilfred M. McClay

In addition to the two videos in the series, the White House is also commemorating the start of America’s fight for independence this weekend with a reading of the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, which will be posted across social media. The poem commemorates the midnight ride of Paul Revere on April 18, 1775, when he rode his horse through the night to warn Massachusetts colonists of advancing British troops.

“President Trump signed an executive order to create the America 250 task force because he feels strongly about honoring our nation’s heritage ahead of this monumental anniversary,” Leavitt told Fox News Digital. “The ‘Road to Independence’ video series will bring the incredible story of our country to the public as we prepare to celebrate America together in July 2026.”

During President Trump’s first term, he held a unique “Salute To America” event on the Fourth of July in 2019, which was different from typical Independence Day celebrations put on by past presidents. The event included a prominent display of military hardware with tanks parked near the National Mall and military flyovers by an array of aircraft. It also included an address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial from the president and the typical fireworks display.