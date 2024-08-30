Trump’s Florida allies oppose abortion amendment as former president decides how to vote

Allies of former President Trump in Florida are explaining which way they will vote on an abortion ballot question in the state’s November election after the Trump campaign’s clarification that he has yet to decide his position.

A ballot initiative in Florida to amend the state constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion into law is known as Amendment 4. It states, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Additionally, it says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

Trump, a resident of Florida, was asked Thursday how he would vote by a reporter.

“I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks,” he said in response.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, promptly responded with a statement, saying, “President Trump has consistently opposed abortions after five months of pregnancy. Amendment 4 would allow abortion past this point. Voting for Amendment 4 completely undermines his position.

“We strongly support Florida’s current heartbeat law,” she added. “For anyone who believes in drawing a different line, they still must vote against Amendment 4, unless they don’t want a line at all. Amendment 4 would lock unlimited abortion into the state constitution, preventing the Florida legislature from enacting any changes.”

Afterward, SBA corrected the statement to add that Dannenfelser spoke with Trump Thursday night.

“He has not committed to how he will vote on Amendment 4,” she said.

Trump’s campaign also issued a statement after his remark.

“President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida. He simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s office told Fox News Digital he will be voting against the amendment, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. A spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to an April interview when the senator explained his stance.

“My fundamental challenge, and that’s at the core of it, is I believe that the right from which all of the rights emanate is the right to live, the right of a human being to live. And that right to live when it comes to abortion is in conflict with a woman’s right to choose. And, so, we have to choose in public policy, what do we prioritize? The right to live or the right to choose in those circumstances. And it’s a tough choice for a lot of people, and I understand it. But, for me, I’m going to be on the side of life,” he said at the time.

Another Trump ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital in a statement, “I do not believe abortion policy belongs in the constitution. This matter should be addressed by the state legislature.”

Representatives for Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and representatives Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., did not provide comment in time for publication when asked by Fox News Digital how they plan to vote.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office did not provide comment but referred Fox News Digital to an outside campaign against the amendment, which is run by allies of the governor. Taryn Fenske, a representative for the Vote No On 4 Florida campaign, pointed Fox News Digital to her post on X in response to Trump.

“Donald Trump has consistently stated that late-term abortions where a baby can feel pain should never be permitted, and he’s always stood up for parents’ rights,” she wrote. “Amendment 4 would allow late-term abortions, eliminate parental consent, and open the door to taxpayer-funded abortions. It’s extreme and must be defeated.”

DeSantis has publicly opposed the amendment in the past.

Opponents of the amendment have pointed to its vague language as an issue, noting it could be read to allow elective abortion throughout a woman’s pregnancy as deemed necessary by employees of abortion clinics, rather than solely doctors. The amendment also does not define viability, typically understood to be around 20-25 weeks, leaving more gray area to be interpreted.

Another concern brought by the amendment is its language regarding minors getting abortions. The text says that the amendment would not change the legislature’s ability to require parents to be notified about a minor’s abortion. However, it leaves out the legislature’s authority to require parental consent for such a procedure. The amendment is understood by critics to overturn current parental consent laws.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

