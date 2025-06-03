Trump’s fresh White House portrait sparks interest amid controversy over National Portrait Gallery leadership

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly six months into his second term, President Donald Trump has a new portrait posted to the White House website.

White House officials posted an eight-second video to social media on Monday, showing the new portrait being hung on the wall at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus.

In his previous presidential portrait, which was unveiled just days before taking the oath of office for his second term, Trump could be seen wearing a blue suit coat, white button-up shirt and blue tie.

The president showed no expression in the previous portrait, compared to an official portrait taken of him in 2017, in which he was smiling.

In the portrait unveiled on Monday, Trump is wearing a blue suit coat, white button-up shirt and a red tie. In both images, he has an American Flag pinned to his coat.

The president also shows little expression in the new portrait.

White House officials told Fox News Digital the photo was taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok.

As of Monday evening, the photo is hanging in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and it will eventually start rolling out to other offices and federal buildings.

Trump’s new portrait was unveiled just days after he announced that he was firing Kim Sajet, the director of the National Portrait Gallery, for being a “strong supporter” of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

He announced Sajet’s termination in a post on Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

“Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am hereby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery,” the president wrote. “She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

A White House official told Fox News Digital that Sajet had donated $3,982 to Democrats, including the presidential campaigns of former President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Sajet also reportedly donated to other Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House also pointed to the gallery’s photo of Trump, which was curated by Sajet.

The caption of the photo reads, “Impeached twice, on charges of abuse of power and incitement of insurrection after supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, he was acquitted by the Senate in both trials. After losing to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump mounted a historic comeback in the 2024 election. He is the only president aside from Grover Cleveland (1837-1908) to have won a nonconsecutive second term.”