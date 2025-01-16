Trump’s House GOP allies demand swift confirmation of Cabinet picks amid delays

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is urging the Senate to act fast on confirming President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees amid dramatic hearings and some recent delays in the process.

“As elected officials, Congress is tasked with reflecting the will of the American people. The results of last November make clear that the country wants to see a departure from the past four years of failed Biden-Harris leadership,” the letter said.

“We all have a role to play, and for this reason I respectfully urge my Senate colleagues to proceed swiftly with the confirmation of President Trump’s executive branch nominees.”

The letter is led by Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, and signed by at least 16 House Republican lawmakers, though more may join.

TRUMP CABINET PICK GETS BACKING FROM POWERFUL GROUP KNOWN TO BE POLITICALLY NEUTRAL

It comes after former Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth clashed with Democrat senators during a hearing on his nomination to be defense secretary on Tuesday. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and others grilled Hegseth on allegations of infidelity and sexual misconduct, which he emphatically denied.

The following day, multiple Senate confirmation hearings were interrupted by protesters.

Hearings for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be Homeland Security secretary, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be Interior secretary and former Rep. Doug Collins to be Veterans Affairs secretary were all delayed, reportedly for various procedural reasons.

“President Trump has selected these nominees based on their shared, strong, and demonstrated commitment to restoring American values and pursuing the best interests of the nation,” Fallon’s letter read. “When it comes to President Trump’s slate of nominees, the sum of the whole is even greater than its parts – we need a united executive branch if we are to right the ship.”

TRUMP NAMES LATEST WHITE HOUSE STAFF PICKS AS JAN 20 INAUGURATION APPROACHES

“Thank you for the strong support that many of you have already espoused for President Trump’s nominees. We cannot falter nor rebuke the mandate of the American people as we turn the page on the past four years of failed executive leadership.”

The letter closed by urging Senate Republicans to give Trump’s nominees their “full and unwavering support.”

As Fallon’s letter noted, the majority of Senate Republicans are expected to fall in line behind Trump’s choices. But with just a 53-seat majority, they can afford little dissent to still get the nominees over the line.

First-term Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, said Wednesday that he intends to support Hegseth’s confirmation after hearing his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee. But at a Politico event on Tuesday, he raised doubts about Trump’s nominee to be director of national intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Hegseth, meanwhile, managed to clear a key hurdle on Tuesday when Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said on local Iowa radio station WHO News Radio 1040 that she would support his nomination after previously signaling she had some concerns.