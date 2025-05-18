Trump’s idea to make Americans have babies again gets mixed reviews from experts

President Donald Trump called himself the “fertilization president” during Women’s History Month, but some experts cited claims that “baby bonuses,” such as the $5,000 plan Trump floated, have been tried in the past and had mixed results.

Singapore, Hungary and Australia are three examples of countries where such programs have been instituted.

Singapore has been subsidizing parenthood for decades, with the latest endowment per child reaching S$ 11,000 (US $8,000) as of 2023, but the tiny Asian nation still has one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

Gabriella Hoffman, an official at the Independent Women’s Forum, wrote on social media that baby bonuses did not work in Hungary.

“Why would we replicate this here?” she asked.

That country, led by Trump-favored President Viktor Orban, also incentivizes its residents to have more kids, including through tax breaks for families with three or more offspring. Hungary’s birth rate rose slightly about a decade ago but returned to and remains close to one.

Australia’s program began in 2004 and indexed to inflation in 2008 what was then an A$ 5,000 (US $3,180) for parents per birth. The government’s self-reported birthrate statistic was about 1.5 as of 2023.

Paula Lantz, a social demographer from the University of Michigan, told the Guardian that in the U.S., the percentage of families having more than one child has dropped and that “there is something else going on” – including non-financial considerations like quality of life effects.

An official at the liberal Center for American Progress told the outlet she had a child a few months ago and that the promised $5,000 credit “wouldn’t do much” even with good insurance and paid occupational family leave.

Andrea Ippolito, founder of maternal health tech platform SimpliFed, told Fox News Digital that while the $5,000 is a “nice boost,” the initiative “just lightly scratches the surface of the support that is needed for families, especially in the early years with childcare and healthcare support that is largely missing from the postpartum care experience.”

“In order to increase the birth rate, much more is needed to support and ensure that both mom and baby’s health is prioritized,” Ippolito said. “That means both physical health needs (which are not right now as demonstrated with doubling the preeclampsia rate doubling) and mental health needs.”

On the other hand, Emily and Nathan Berning – co-founders of crisis-pregnancy support site LetThemLive.org, said that the baby bonus touted by Trump “is a positive step, but it doesn’t go far enough.”

“Financial aid after delivery is helpful, but the real need is stability throughout pregnancy—rent, food, counseling, and emotional support,” the Bernings said. “If we want to raise birthrates and protect children, we must act earlier and ensure no woman feels forced into a decision out of fear or isolation.”

They touted the benefits of pregnancy clinics that are founded by both pro-life and pro-choice advocates, saying that is how to prioritize “compassion over politics.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a proposal for the feds to provide $1,000 in an account for each American child.

The “Invest America Act” would create “a private tax-advantaged account,” and Cruz said in a statement last week the investments can be placed in a broad, low-cost fund that tracks the S&P 500, growing tax-deferred until the individual reaches age 18. Distributions after age 18 would be taxed at the capital gains rate.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cruz for any comment on claims from critics that past iterations of the accounts have not been successful.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House for comment on criticisms.