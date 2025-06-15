Trump’s military parade honoring Army’s 250th founding anniversary kicks off

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump ’s historic military parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary kicked off in the nation’s capital Saturday evening.

Thousands of Americans, including veterans, youth and dads celebrating Father’s Day, flocked to downtown D.C. donned in “Make America Great Again” hats and patriotic gear displaying Old Glory, despite the balmy weather and thunderstorms brewing.

The crowds went wild with applause upon Trump’s arrival alongside first Lady Melania Trump — an introduction accompanied by a gun salute as parade-goers chanted “USA.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance also received widespread applause upon their introductions.

Live music poured through the crowds ahead of the parade kicking off, as parade-goers swayed to the music while fanning themselves in the summer D.C. heat. The crowds were heard singing “Happy Birthday” and chanting “We love Trump” after the parade officially kicked off.

The parade stretches down Constitution Avenue, beginning near the Lincoln Memorial and concluding near the Washington Monument at about 9:30 p.m. The parade honors the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army — which was established one year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence — and also coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

The patriotic event is part of Trump’s “Task Force 250,” which was established in January by an executive order and coordinates plans celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence on July 4, 2026.

The parade, however, comes as riots and protests continue in Los Angeles over the Trump administration’s immigration efforts to deport millions of illegal aliens who flooded the nation under the Biden administration, and after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran Thursday evening.

The parade was slated to face stormy weather, with forecasters predicting thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and rain going into the evening.

Protests in response to the military parade, and recent ICE raids being conducted in Los Angeles, are unfolding in cities nationwide. In Washington, a Refuse Fascism protest, an “equity march” in downtown D.C., as well as a “Pro-Democracy Picnic” at Fort Reno Park were scheduled for Saturday, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The security for the event, however, has been incredibly tight, with Secret Service, police officers and military members stationed along entry checkpoints and walking among the throngs of people. Attendees also were required to go through metal detectors and undergo additional pat-downs to reach the parade route.

“No Kings” protesters converged on cities nationwide to protest what they say is Trump leading the nation like a “king,” though there will not be a “No Kings” protests in D.C. proper Saturday. Instead, such protests were held in neighboring towns and cities, such as in the Virginia cities of Alexandria and Arlington.

Trump was asked about the “No Kings” protest during a Thursday bill-signing event at the White House, which sparked Trump to quip he “doesn’t feel like a king.”

“I don’t feel like a king,” Trump responded. “I have to go through hell to get stuff approved. A king would say, ‘I’m not gonna get this.’ A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking. He wouldn’t have to call up (Speaker) Mike Johnson and (Senate Majority Leader John) Thune and say, ‘Fellas you got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done,” he said, referring to three resolutions he signed Thursday ending electric vehicle mandates originating in California. “No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all.”

Trump previously said that any potential violent protesters targeting the parade will be met with a “very heavy force.”

“If there’s any protest once they come out, they will be met with very big force,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “I haven’t even heard about a protest. But people that hate our country … they will be met with very heavy force.”

The parade has been celebrated by the administration as the “biggest” military parade in U.S. history.

“We love our military and take great pride in honoring our warfighters,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a May statement to Fox News. “In celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army, we will throw the biggest and most beautiful military parade in our nation’s history.”

“The president is planning an historic celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday that will honor generations of selfless Americans who have risked everything for our freedom,” White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley added in comment to Fox Digital in May, previewing the parade.

“Exactly 250 years ago, the first American patriots died for the cause of Independence. We owe our freedom to them and to every solider who has given their life for our nation in the 2½ centuries since.”

Approximately 6,600 U.S. soldiers were scheduled to participate in the parade. The parade also was said to include 150 Army vehicles, including the Abrams tank and 50 aircraft, including the Black Hawk.

There was a planned flyover and a parachute jump, and historical military re-enactors.

The parade comes after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran Thursday evening following months of attempted and stalled nuclear negotiations and subsequent heightened concern Iran was advancing its nuclear program. The strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, and killed at least four Iranian military leaders.

Iran has said the strikes were a “declaration of war.”

“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to “make a deal.” They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday ahead of meeting with his National Security Council to discuss the strikes.

