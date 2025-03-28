Trump’s newest executive order moves to end collective bargaining at agencies safeguarding national security

President Donald Trump late Thursday signed an executive order to end collective bargaining with federal labor unions in agencies with national security missions.

The order cites his authority granted under the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 and will affect most of the federal government.

Agencies such as the Departments of State, Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Health and Human Services, Treasury, Justice and Commerce and the part of Homeland Security responsible for border security are just a few listed in the executive order.

The need to end collective bargaining with federal unions in these agencies is because of their role in safeguarding national security, according to the order.

“President Trump is taking action to ensure that agencies vital to national security can execute their missions without delay and protect the American people. The President needs a responsive and accountable civil service to protect our national security,” according to a White House fact sheet regarding the order.

It also claims that “Certain Federal unions have declared war on President Trump’s agenda,” and that the “largest Federal union describes itself as ‘fighting back’ against Trump. It is widely filing grievances to block Trump policies.”

According to the administration, VA’s unions have filed 70 national and local grievances over President Trump’s policies, averaging over one a day since the inauguration.

“President Trump supports constructive partnerships with unions who work with him; he will not tolerate mass obstruction that jeopardizes his ability to manage agencies with vital national security missions,” the White House said.

Police and firefighters will continue to collectively bargain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.