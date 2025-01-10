Trump’s viral ‘Gulf of America’ name-change spurs a Texas-sized suggestion: Gulf of Buc-ee’s

In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump announcing he hopes to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” a Texas congressman offered a Lone Star-sized suggestion for compromise.

“Interesting compromise,” Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw posted as a caption to a map showing the Gulf of Mexico’s label replaced with the emblem of a grinning Buc-ee the Beaver in his trademark red ball cap.

His post gained some traction on social media as someone commented enthusiastically: “The Gulf of Buc-ee’s!”

While it has only started to increase its northward footprint, the Lake Jackson, Texas-based interstate-side gas station/meal-stop/country-store/convenience behemoth has a cult-like following in the South – as evidenced by the response to Crenshaw and others floating the idea.

CRENSHAW RIPS BIDEN SPENDING BILL

Known for 100-plus gas pumps dispensing at loss-leader prices that help draw in crowds, Buc-ee’s has been described as both a 7-Eleven “on steroids” and “an amusement park without the rides.”

Cooks can be heard regularly calling out “Fre-e-esh brisket on the board,” as they continuously resupply visitors with Texas BBQ from a station in the middle of the store, while cheeky billboards advertise their massive, spotless bathrooms for miles.

The stores are also known for their mascot’s prized “Beaver Nuggets” snacks, fresh-made fudge, “wall” of jerky; vacation needs like camp chairs, clothing and even meat smokers.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would change the name of the Gulf to the “appropriate” and “beautiful” “Gulf of America.”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES GULF OF MEXICO TO BECOME ‘GULF OF AMERICA’

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum posted an image of herself in front of an 18th century map showing a large portion of the United States as “Mexican America” and suggested facetiously that the name should revert.

Of Crenshaw’s “Gulf of Buc-ee’s” idea, social media was ablaze with support for the red hat-bedecked beaver.

“I’d support that,” one X user wrote.

“Gulf of Buc’ees gets my vote — that means brisket sandwich and a pitstop with hundreds of clean bathroom stalls every 3 hours…maybe picking up an iron skillet, crawfish boiler, or pair of Buc-ees pajamas too,” a second user daydreamed of the idea.

Another commenter said they had yet to visit a Buc-ees but quipped, “I hope to someday be named among the blessed who have entered through the Brisket Gates. Gulf of Buc-ee’s — I can support that.”