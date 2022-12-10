‘Twitter Files’: Republicans pledge ‘accountability’ for social media company’s suppression of conservatives

FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers asserted that the latest drop of the “Twitter Files” is “proof” that Democrats and “embedded socialists” at Twitter are interfering in U.S. elections.

Several GOP lawmakers reacted to the latest batch of the “Twitter Files,” which they say revealed conservative users were secretly suppressed by the tech giant.

Twitter owner Elon Musk also confirmed in a Twitter response to journalist Ian Miles Cheong that there were political candidates in the U.S. and abroad who were suppressed on the platform while they were running for office.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital Musk’s confirmation was “proof” Democrats and “embedded socialists” were using “election interference” to bring down American society.

“This is more than just cheating in elections,” Scott said. “This is proof of Democrats and embedded socialists with a totalitarian mindset using election interference to accomplish the societal and economic breakdown of America.”

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, also weighed in, saying that the GOP will “demand accountability” from the social media giant.

“Individuals in the government, political campaign hacks and liberal tech employees do not get to decide what is true and false or what is or isn’t amplified,” Pfluger said.

“Blacklisting accounts in secret contributes to only one narrative seeing the light of day. Republicans will demand accountability.”

A spokesperson for Pfluger also told Fox News Digital the congressman intends to introduce the two “Twitter Files” threads into the congressional record.

The second part of the “Twitter Files” revelations dropped Thursday night, suggesting the social media giant did engage in the suppression of conservatives and skeptics of lockdowns during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but questions remain about the extent of the suppression.

Several conservative users, including Stanford University’s Jay Bhattacharya — a longstanding opponent of COVID lockdowns — and Fox News’ Dan Bongino were named in the files as having been placed on the site’s secret blacklists.

Twitter did not return Fox News Digital’s inquiries about the extent of “visibility filtering” or the partisan breakdown of the practice.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.