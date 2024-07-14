Two key states to see massive GOP voter registration operation

EXCLUSIVE: A big money effort is under way aimed at providing conservative candidates with a strategic advantage in pivotal battleground states.

Starting Monday, Heritage Action for America, a right-wing nonprofit, will unveil a new, multi-million-dollar initiative to “give conservative candidates the electoral edge” in Georgia and Arizona, where officials with Heritage Action said there have long been other organizational resources in place.

Heritage Action executive vice president Ryan Walker said that the effort will differ from standard political campaigning, as the group will not show favor for any particular candidate on the ballot.

Walker said the push will entail utilizing voter files and consumer data to identify pockets of the population that they will analyze to determine whether they may favor conservative candidates.

“We can go to their homes and survey them, knock on their doors…deliver content to them about the issues that are top of mind for voters in this election cycle,” Walker said.

“And then we can go back to them with that messaging and content, to convince them that exercising their right to vote is important in this election cycle. And so it’s a more robust campaign than a simple, mail-flier campaign that goes to homes.”

Walker reiterated that the push, although heavily resourced, is targeted in scope and principally issues-based.

Kevin Roberts, president of Heritage Action, noted that President Biden won the White House in 2020 by a very small margin in Georgia, Arizona, and other swing states.

“After he opened our borders, destroyed our economy through overspending and inflation, and invited conflict around the globe with failed foreign policy, voters are eager to fire him for good,” Roberts said.

“Heritage Action’s strategic voter registration campaign is finding and equipping the voters needed to ensure conservative majorities in must-win states across the country.”

Pennsylvania is seen as a swing state once again, and reliably blue states such as Wisconsin and New York are seen as potentially fruitful for conservatives.

In Wisconsin, Biden slightly trails former President Trump, while Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads GOP opponent Eric Hovde in polling averages. In New York, state GOP chairman Ed Cox compared Biden to former President Carter and said the state is ripe for a rare GOP flip.

Walker was asked why Heritage Action chose Arizona and Georgia.

Walker responded by echoing Roberts, saying the project’s goal is to register about 80,000 people in each state, and that if they can do so, they believe conservatives will conversely have the edge this November.

He noted that top-tier races in Georgia were decided by about 12,000 votes.

“Our view is that registering that number of folks that support the policy solutions that we advocate for can turn the tide. And so that’s where our focus is now: just Arizona and Georgia,” he said.