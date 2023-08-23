Two more Trump co-defendants surrender in Georgia election fraud case

Two more co-defendants have surrendered in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump.

Former Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer were granted bond Tuesday after surrendering themselves.

Latham, who is facing 12 charges in the case, including violations of the RICO Act and conspiracy to defraud the state, was released on $75,000 bond.

Shafer was also released on a $75,000 bond.

Latham and Shafer are not the first co-defendants to surrender themselves to Georgia authorities.

Scott Hall, an Atlanta-based bail bondsman, and John Eastman, a former Trump attorney, were each booked Tuesday at the Fulton County Jail, records show.

Hall has been assigned a $10,000 bond for seven charges. Eastman accepted a $100,000 bond.

The two men were indicted last week alongside Trump and 16 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House.

It was the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican former president.

Eastman, a former dean of Chapman University Law School in Southern California, faces charges related to his advice to Trump on how the former president could overturn the 2020 election.

Hall is accused of conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County Election office on Jan. 7, 2021. His seven charges include one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud Georgia, and three felony counts related to his alleged actions in Coffee County.

Eastman said in a statement provided by his lawyers that he was surrendering “to an indictment that should never have been brought.”

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.