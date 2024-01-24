Two top White House strategists to play key roles at Biden re-election campaign

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Two top White House advisers are headed to President Biden’s re-election campaign, where they’ll play key roles in the effort to secure a second term for Biden, Fox News has confirmed.

Strategists Jen O’Malley Dillon and Mike Donilon will leave their posts in the White House in the coming weeks, as the Biden campaign begins to ramp up for a likely general election rematch with former President Donald Trump.

The move comes amid grumblings for months among many top Democrats about the way the Biden re-election effort was being run, with decisions being made at the White House and carried out by campaign officials based in Wilmington, Delaware.

O’Malley Dillon, who steered Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and is currently White House deputy chief of staff, will steer the organizing and execution of the 2024 campaign’s path to the 270 electoral votes needed to secure re-election.

Donilon, a senior White House adviser and longtime Biden aide, is expected to play a central role in the campaign’s messaging and paid media strategy.

Current Biden re-election campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez is expected to maintain her role.

The moves, first reported earlier Tuesday by the New York Times, are seen as an effort to bolster the campaign with the general election campaign soon to commence.

“Mike and Jen were essential members of the senior team that helped President Biden and Vice President Harris earn the most votes in American history in 2020, and we’re thrilled to have their leadership and strategic prowess focused full-time on sending them back to the White House for four more years,” Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

