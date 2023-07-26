UFO whistleblowers to testify unknown objects are ‘far superior’ to US tech, govt ‘operating with secrecy’

Three witnesses who are set to appear Wednesday morning before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs are expected to testify that the United States government should share information and intelligence it has with the American people concerning unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), previously known as unidentified flying objects (UFO).

The witnesses include David Grusch, an intelligence officer for 14 years in the U.S. Air Force at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; Ryan “FOBS” Graves, a former F-18 pilot with over a decade of service in the U.S. Navy; and David Fravor, a retired commander in the U.S. Navy who was also the commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 41, the world-famous Black Aces.

Grusch and Graves are expected to testify about how the government keeps its knowledge of UAPs secret, even to lawmakers, while Fravor is expected to talk about the advanced technologies — which are potentially extraterrestrial — that intelligence services have witnessed in recent years.

The committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Grusch is expected to testify before Chairman Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc., Ranking Member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and the Republican-majority members that the U.S. government is “operating with secrecy” and “above Congressional oversight” in its handling of UAPs.

“I became a Whistleblower, through a PPD-19 Urgent Concern filing with the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), following concerning reports from multiple esteemed and credentialed current and former military and Intelligence Community individuals that the US Government is operating with secrecy — above Congressional oversight — with regards to UAPs,” Grusch will say according to an opening statement provided to Fox News Digital. “My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country – many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony.”

Graves is expected to express to the committee that “advanced UAP are a national security and an aviation safety problem” that demands “immediate attention and concerted action.”

“As we convene here, UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported,” Graves will say Wednesday morning. “These sightings are not rare or isolated; they are routine. Military aircrews and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena.”

“The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security,” his statement continues, arguing that those who speak out about the dangers of UAPs fear repercussions. “It silences commercial pilots who fear professional repercussions, discourages witnesses, and is only compounded by recent government claims questioning the credibility of eyewitness testimony.”

He adds,”The government knows more about UAP than shared publicly, and excessive classification practices keep crucial information hidden. There’s a lack of transparency around UAP that’s unsettling. Since 2021, all UAP videos are classified as secret or above. This level of secrecy not only impedes our understanding but fuels speculation and mistrust.”

Fravor’s opening statement strikes a different tone pushing for more oversight from elected officials and ensuring “our system of checks and balances works across all work done in our government using taxpayer funds.”

“What concerns me is that there is no ‘oversight’ from our elected officials on anything associated with our government possessing or working on craft that we believe are not from this world,” he will say. “This issue is not about full public disclosure that could undermine national security, but it is about ensuring that our system of checks and balances works across all work done in our government using taxpayer funds.”

His statement also highlights the “Tic Tac Object” that the U.S. Navy engaged with in Nov 2004. The object was “far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today, or are looking to develop in the next 10+ years,” his statement reads.

It adds, “If we in fact have programs that possess this technology, it needs to have oversight from those people that the citizens of this great country elected to office to represent what is best for the United States and in the best interest of its citizens.”

Other GOP members of the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs include Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Virginia Foxx, R-NC.; Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana; Pete Sessions, R-Texas; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Nancy Mace, R-SC; Jake Laturner, R-KS; Pat Fallon, R-Texas; Kelly Armstrong, R-ND; and, Scott Perry, R-Penn.

Its Democratic members are Reps. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.; Dan Goldman, D-NY; Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.; Katie Porter, D-Calif.; Cori Bush, D-Missouri; and Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

