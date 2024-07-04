Uncharted territory: Could campaign finances keep Biden on the ballot?

While calls to replace President Biden as the Democratic nominee continue to plague his re-election efforts, campaign finance experts believe financial roadblocks could prevent another Democrat from stepping into the role.

The Biden-Harris campaign brought in a huge cash haul this cycle, reporting $127 million raised in June alone. But if Biden were to be replaced or step down as the nominee, there are serious questions about whether another candidate would be able to inherit these funds.

While there are several candidates being floated as a Biden replacement, a political fundraiser with knowledge of presidential campaign finance told Fox News Digital that, as of right now, the money “is only accessible if your name is Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.”

Election law experts told Fox News Digital that Vice President Harris could likely use the campaign funds given that her name is on the Biden-Harris ticket. However, even the vice president could face hurdles with the money.

According to Trey Trainor, a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, it’s an “open-ended question” whether the funds could be transferred to Harris.

If Biden is replaced as the nominee, legal experts tell Fox the Biden-Harris campaign would be allowed to transfer the funds to the Democratic National Committee, but the campaign arm is limited in how it can distribute that money.

Trainor, speaking Wednesday on “The Josh Hammer Show,” said given the financial roadblocks, he believes Democrats “have no choice but to continue forward with President Biden as their nominee because there are just too many hurdles.”

Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have been floated as potential Biden replacements, but the experts do not believe other candidates would be able to easily obtain the funds.

While members within his own party are calling on Biden to step down, campaign finance experts who described the situation as novel concluded Biden will likely remain the Democratic nominee, even if the final decision comes down to campaign cash.