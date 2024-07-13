‘Underdog’ Biden still has time to turn campaign around before the election, Democrat strategists say

President Joe Biden still has time to turn his campaign around and evade being replaced as the nominee despite a damaging two weeks that followed the first presidential debate, Democrat strategists tell Fox News Digital.

Biden faces increased calls to step down as the Democratic nominee following his performance at the first presidential debate, however strategists with knowledge of presidential campaigns say irreversible damage has not been done to his re-election efforts.

“The president has been clear — he’s the elected nominee, and he is not budging from that position unless god himself intervenes,” Democrat strategist Mark Penn told Fox News Digital when asked about the state of Biden’s campaign.

“Right now, Donald Trump is clearly leading, but it’s nowhere near double digits, so the race remains within the ability of a few percent of switching voters to change the outcome and, as events like the debate show, there’s plenty of game-changing possibilities.”

CRITICS AGREE BIDEN PRESS CONFERENCE IS ‘WORST POSSIBLE OUTCOME’ FOR DEMS: ‘HE’S NOT GOING ANYWHERE’

Penn added that “net-net Biden is now the underdog, but this race is far from over.”

Jessica Tarlov, Fox News Contributor and Democrat political strategist, also said that Biden has more than enough time to turn his campaign around before November.

DEMOCRATIC OFFICIALS ADMIT HAVING BIDEN CONCERNS AT JUNETEEENTH CONCERT: ‘HE SEEMED ALTERED’

“Is there enough time? Of course. Four months is a lifetime in politics. The election is about Trump. Those that will support him and those that won’t. I’m not saying Biden has ground to make up, but Trump remains hugely unpopular and polarizing through all of the president’s troubles,” Tarlov said.

Tarlov noted that Democrats will need to come together in order to secure a win in November.

“Whatever happens, Democrats have to come together against the common cause of defeating Trump,” she told Fox Digital. “And if they do, can 100% win.”

Another Democratic strategist said comebacks happen frequently in politics, and Biden’s is no exception.

“Politics is replete with comebacks, but they all had to run to do Witt. There’s a long list of comebacks, and if anyone can, it’s President Biden,” strategist Ted Trimpa told Fox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has stated on several occasions that he will not be stepping down as the nominee, but continues to face pressure from members within his own party to consider dropping out of the 2024 race.