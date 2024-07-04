Underdog Dem using Dave Chappelle show to gain edge in pivotal swing state

A Democrat Senate primary candidate is selling tickets to comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in Detroit this month to raise money for his underdog campaign against Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

In an event advertised on fundraising platform ActBlue, actor Hill Harper’s campaign invited donors to a live show on July 11.

The Democrat candidate described Chappelle as an “old friend” in a statement to the Detroit News.

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON BATTLEGROUND STATE DEMS AFTER BIDEN DEBATE DISASTER

A representative for Chappelle told Fox News Digital that the show was just like any of the comedian’s other planned shows and Harper’s campaign had purchased a number of tickets to resell for his election effort, with Chappelle’s approval.

Harper’s campaign was contacted by Fox News Digital.

A poster for the event says it is paid for by “Harper for Michigan” and the event is set to be at St. Andrews Hall.

“We are thrilled to extend an exclusive invitation to you for an unforgettable evening with comedy icon Dave Chappelle! Join us for a live show in Detroit on Thursday July 11th. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM,” the invitation reads.

GOP SENATE CANDIDATE TIES OPPONENT TO BIDEN DEBATE: BOB CASEY KNEW

Guests can buy tickets for as much as $3,300 for “Gold Circle + VIP Reception,” which allows them to attend an event after the show with Harper. The least expensive tickets for the event cost $250 for balcony seating.

Cellphones are restricted at the performance, which is common for Chappelle’s shows.

Slotkin, considered the front-runner in the Michigan Democrat primary, is a current House member who previously flipped a Republican district in the swing state. With the retirement of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., the state’s Senate race is rated “Lean Democratic” by nonpartisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report.

CONGRESSIONAL DEMS BLAST RULING ON TRUMP IMMUNITY: ‘EXTREME RIGHT-WING SUPREME COURT’

The Senate primary elections in Michigan will be held on Aug. 6.

On the Republican side, former Rep. Mike Rogers, businessman Sandy Pensler and former Rep. Justin Amash are competing for the party’s nomination. Rogers appears to have a significant edge over his opponents with the support of former President Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

TRUMP ALLIES CELEBRATE BLOW TO ‘SENSELESS LAWFARE’ IN SUPREME COURT IMMUNITY DECISION

Michigan is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding both the presidential election and which party will control the Senate in 2025. The state’s significant Arab population has posed an issue for some Democrats already, including President Biden, as many have expressed frustration over his handling of the war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

Harper has seized on Slotkin’s reluctance to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, previously claiming she wouldn’t do so because of “checks.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chappelle has been vocal about the war in Gaza, reportedly calling it a “genocide” during a show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month.

Slotkin’s campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.