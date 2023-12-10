UPenn Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok resigns, following departure of President Liz Magill

University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok has resigned, following the departure of President Liz Magill.

According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, Bok announced he’s stepping down from the board of trustees. The statement was made shortly after Magill resigned, the outlet reported.

“Today, following the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania’s President and related Board of Trustee meetings, I submitted my resignation as Chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately,” Bok said in a statement. “While I was asked to remain in that role for the remainder of my term in order to help with the presidential transition, I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart.”

Julie Platt, vice chair of the board of trustees, has been named interim chair.

“Due to her current commitment as Board Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, Julie will only serve until a successor is appointed,” the board of trustees wrote in a statement. “The Board’s Nominating Committee will immediately undertake an expeditious process, including consultation with the full Board of Trustees, and will make a recommendation for the next Chair to the Executive Committee prior to the start of the spring term.”

In a statement Bok shared Saturday, Magill said, “It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Magill will stay on until an interim president is appointed.

Magill’s resignation came following Tuesday’s congressional hearing, where she gave a non-answer to New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s question asking if “calling for the genocide of Jews violate[s] Penn’s rules or code of conduct? Yes or no?”

“If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes,” Magill responded, later adding, “It is a context-dependent decision.”

“This is unacceptable. Ms. Magill, I’m gonna give you one more opportunity for the world to see your answer. Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s code of conduct when it comes to bullying and harassment? Yes or no?” Stefanik then asked.

Magill would later walk back her comments in a video posted to X on Wednesday evening.

“There was a moment during yesterday’s congressional hearing on antisemitism when I was asked if a call for the genocide of Jewish people on our campus would violate our policies. In that moment, I was focused on our university’s long-standing policies aligned with the U.S. Constitution, which says that speech alone is not punishable,” Magill said. “I was not focused on, but I should have been, on the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate.”

