US Army soldier charged over alleged hacking of Trump, Harris phone records

A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with selling confidential phone records.

Cameron John Wagenius, 20, was charged by federal authorities in Texas with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records information on Dec. 20 and the indictment was unsealed this week.

Wagenius was a soldier at Fort Cavazos in Texas. Court records didn’t specify his rank.

He was allegedly linked to the online handle Kiberphant0m, which was part of several high-profile data breaches, including the Snowflake data hacking, and which claimed to have hacked President-elect Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ phone records, Reuters reported, citing cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs.

The alleged AT&T call logs for the 2024 presidential candidates were posted online in November, according to The Verge, which noted that the call logs had not been verified as genuine.

The indictment didn’t give details on the hacking.

The indictment accuses Wagenius of selling “confidential phone records” online.

“We are aware of the arrest of a Fort Cavazos soldier,” Fort Cavazos told Fox News Digital. “III Armored Corps will continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as appropriate.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Wagenius will next be extradited to Seattle where the case is being handled.

Reuters contributed to this report.