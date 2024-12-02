US Capitol Police arrest House Democrat staff member after finding ammunition

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a member of a House Democrat’s staff Thursday morning after he allegedly tried to bring ammunition into the Cannon House Office Building.

The office of Rep. Joe Morelle – who represents New York’s 25th Congressional District – told WROC that it is “fully committed to cooperating with the investigation.”

“At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen,” Capitol Police told Fox News in a statement.

“After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag,” the statement continued.

FORMER LAWMAKER CALLS FOR COMPLETE ‘REBRAND’ OF ‘TOXIC’ DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Capitol Police say Michael Hopkins, 38, is now facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Morelle’s office said Monday morning that it was gathering more information about the arrest.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER CALLS ON PROGRESSIVES TO STOP LEAVING X

“As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all,” their statement added.

Morelle’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Morelle’s district includes the city of Rochester.