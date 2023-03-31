US Capitol Police to boost presence after Trump indictment

The U.S. Capitol Police will boost its presence around Capitol Hill following the indictment of former President Trump, officials said Friday.

The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and the USCP said they anticipate demonstrations across the country related to the Trump indictment, which was announced Thursday by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

“While law enforcement is not tracking any specific, credible threats against the Capitol or state offices, there is potential for demonstration activity,” a note from the Sergeant-at-Arms said.

The Senate Operations Center and State Office Readiness Program were monitoring the situation, it said.

In New York, all NYPD officers were ordered to report to work Friday in uniform in anticipation of any potential threats related to the indictment.

“It’s just in preparation for anything that could happen,” an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The concerns come after Trump was indicted as part of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s years-long investigation into hush money payments. The payments included transactions of $130,000 made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Trump’s legal team has denied any wrongdoing.