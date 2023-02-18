US determines Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, VP Harris says

Vice President Kamala Harris says the United States has determined the Russian military is committing crimes against humanity in its invasion of Ukraine.

Harris made the remarks on Saturday during her speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“From the starting days of this unprovoked war, we have witnessed Russian forces engage in horrendous atrocities and war crimes. Their actions are an assault on our common values, an attack on our common humanity,” Harris said.

“And let us be clear. Russian forces have pursued a wide spread and systemic attack against a civilian population,” she continued. “Gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation. Executions, killings, beatings and electrocution. Russian authorities have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine to Russia, including children.”

“The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” Harris said.

