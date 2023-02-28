US Marshals Service attacked by ransomware targeting sensitive law enforcement information: report

The U.S. Marshals Service was targeted by a ransomware attack over a week ago, compromising sensitive information including data on fugitives, according to reports.

NBC reported that USMS spokesperson Drew Wade confirmed the breach.

“The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees,” Wade told the news organization.

He also said the USMS discovered the incident, described as “a ransomware and data exfiltration event affecting a stand-alone USMS system,” on Feb. 17.

Wade told NBC the system was taken off the network after the discovery, and forensic investigation was commenced by the Justice Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to questions from Fox News Digital about the attack.

Ransomware is typically a type of malicious software deployed onto a computer system that blocks access or threatens to publish personal or confidential information until a sum of money is paid.

Earlier this month, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in northern Florida was forced to take its information technology systems offline after it was hit bay an apparent ransomware attack.

The attack forced some emergency room patients to be diverted to other hospitals, though Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still accepting patients who were expecting babies.

On Feb. 7, a cyberattack at the Pipefitters Local 537 in Boston was discovered. After the discovery, the union retained a cybersecurity forensic investigator who learned the cyberattack on the union’s health fund resulted in the loss of $6.4 million. It did not appear that personal information of the union’s members was stolen or compromised, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.