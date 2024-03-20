US State Department proposes $260M sale of portable anti-tank guided-missile systems to Morocco

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The U.S. State Department is proposing a deal with the government of Morocco that includes the sale of 612 Javelin missiles and other related equipment for an estimated cost of $260 million to improve security for the non-NATO ally in North Africa.

Congress was notified of the possible sale Tuesday, when the Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, according to a press release.

The Moroccan government requested to purchase 612 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 200 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLUs). The systems can be carried by a single soldier and are used to fire guided, anti-tank missiles.

Morocco is located on the southern side of the Strait of Gibraltar. The country is also a non-NATO ally, which the Defense Security Cooperation Agency says is an important force when it comes to North Africa’s economic progress and political stability.

The sale is intended to help with Morocco’s ability to detect threats and control its borders to help maintain regional stability and security.

Along with Javelin missiles and launchers, the sale includes missile simulation rounds; Javelin support equipment; measuring tools; books and publications; power plus distribution equipment; component parts and support equipment; life cycle support and tech support; gunner training; ammunition officer’s training; system integration and checkout; maintenance training; tactical aviation and ground munitions; and other related elements pertaining to logistics and program support.

The release noted that the sale of the equipment does not throw the military balance in the region off balance, adding there are no known offset agreements in regard to the sale.

In April 2023, the State Department proposed a deal with the Moroccan government that included the sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other related equipment for about $542 million.