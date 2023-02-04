US weighing decision to shoot down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic Ocean, official tells Fox News
The U.S. is considering a plan to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it crosses over the Atlantic Ocean, where it could fall without causing harm to anyone below and potentially be recovered, a senior U.S. official told Fox News.
President Biden addressed the balloon briefly Saturday in response to a reporter’s question, saying, “we’re going to take care of it.”
