Vance office touts US defense of Greenland from Nazis, Soviets, ahead of VP and wife’s visit to Space Base

After the office of the second lady announced on Sunday that Usha Vance would travel to Greenland with her son and an American delegation this week, Vice President JD Vance announced on Tuesday that he will join her on the trip abroad.

President Donald Trump has been floating the U.S. acquisition of Greenland. The island, which is part of the Realm of Denmark, has its own local government, according to Denmark’s website.

“Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday!” Vance said in a tweet on Tuesday, which also includes the American flag emoji.

Vance said in a video that “there was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday, that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself,” noting that he would “join her.”

The vice president said that he will visit Space Force guardians and “check out what’s goin’ on with the security there of Greenland.”

He said that “speaking for President Trump, we wanna reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland, because we think it’s important to protecting the security of the entire world.”

A press release from the office of the vice president indicates that on Friday the vice president and second lady “will travel to the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to receive a briefing on Arctic security issues and meet with U.S. servicemembers.”

The release states that the base is the Defense Department’s “northernmost installation.”

“The Vice President and Second Lady’s visit to Pituffik Space Base will take place in lieu of the Second Lady’s previously announced visit to the Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race in Sisimiut,” the press release states.

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Greenland has long played a vital role in our national and economic security. During World War Two, the United States established over a dozen military bases in Greenland to defend the North Atlantic from Nazi incursion. During the Cold War, the United States committed additional resources to Greenland to defend against Soviet missile attacks,” the release declares.

“In the decades since, neglect and inaction from Danish leaders and past U.S. administrations have presented our adversaries with the opportunity to advance their own priorities in Greenland and the Arctic. President Trump is rightly changing course.”

