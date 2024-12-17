Vance will likely be 2028 front-runner, but RNC chair ‘excited about the bench that we have’

With former president and now President-elect Donald Trump unable to run again for the White House in 2028, Vice President-elect JD Vance appears to be the heir apparent to the America First movement and the Republican Party’s powerful MAGA base.

But even though the 40-year-old Vance will be considered the front-runner in the next GOP presidential nomination race, the chair of the Republican National Committee says the party will hold to its traditional role of staying neutral in an open and contested presidential primary.

“We will,” RNC chair Michael Whatley said in a Fox News Digital interview.

Vance, with Trump’s support in a party firmly in the president-elect’s grip, will be very hard to knock off in the 2028 Republican presidential primaries.

“We are getting four more years of Trump and then eight years of JD Vance,” Donald Trump Jr. said in October on the campaign trail.

The younger Trump, who’s a powerful ally of the vice president-elect, is extremely popular with the MAGA base.

“The vice president will be in the catbird seat. No question about it,” longtime Republican consultant Dave Carney recently told Fox News Digital.

Carney, a veteran of numerous Republican presidential campaigns over the past four decades, said that Vance “is the guy to beat.”

David Kochel, another longtime GOP strategist with plenty of presidential campaign experience, said that Vance is the front-runner due to “the size and the scope” of Trump’s Electoral College and popular vote victories last month, “and the implied passing of the torch from Donald Trump.”

“There will be no shortage of people looking at it. But most people looking at it are seeing the relative strength of the Trump victory and the movement,” Kochel said.

However, Kochel noted that “nobody will completely defer to JD Vance. There will be a contest. There always is.”

Whatley, who was interviewed a week after Trump asked him to continue as RNC chair moving forward, said he’s “very excited about the bench that we have in the Republican Party right now.”

“You think about all the Republican governors, you think about all the Republican senators, the members of the House that we have, the leaders across the country that have been engaged in this campaign are going to be part of the president’s cabinet,” he added.

Whatley argued that the president-elect’s “America First movement is bigger than Donald Trump. He is the tip of the spear. He is the vanguard of this movement. But. It is a very big movement right now.”

The chairman on Thursday also emphasized that “Donald Trump has completely remade the Republican Party. We’re now the working-class party. We’re now a party that is communicating and working with every single voter, speaking to every single voter about the issues that they care about. So, as we go into 2028, we are in a great position to be able to continue the momentum of this agenda and this movement.”

Unlike the rival Democratic National Committee, which in the 2024 cycle upended the traditional presidential nominating calendar, the RNC made no major changes to their primary lineup, and kept the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary as their first two contests.

Asked about the 2028 calendar, Whatley said “I’ve not had any conversations with anybody who wants to change the calendar on our side. I know the Democrats did during the course of this election cycle, not sure that it really helped them all that much.”

“We’re very comfortable with the calendar as it is. But as we move towards 2028, we’ll have those conversations,” he added.